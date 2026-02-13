As many as 1,279 posts of ATC lying vacant: LS told

NEW DELHI: Even as India is emerging as one of the world’s fastest-growing civil aviation markets, a total of 1,279 posts out of the sanctioned 5,537 positions for air traffic controllers are currently vacant, the Lok Sabha was informed on Thursday.



The air traffic is managed by the state-owned Airports Authority of India (AAI), which is also the sole Air Navigation Service Provider (ANSP) in the country.

“Air traffic is managed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) through a total sanctioned strength of 5,537 Air Traffic Controllers (ATCOs). The total vacancies of ATCOs are 1,279,” Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol told the Lok Sabha in a written reply.

To date in the current financial year, 4,320 ATC personnel have been trained at the seven operational training centres in the country.

The minister said deployment of ATCOs is undertaken by AAI based on the Directorate General of Civil Aviation - Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) on Watch Duty Time Limitations (WDTL), which is as per international norms and also as per air traffic volume at airports, to ensure safe and efficient air traffic management.

“Aviation safety is maintained through optimal utilisation of available manpower in accordance with the extant norms and standards. No key operational units have been shut down due to manpower shortage,” Mohol said.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has earmarked Rs 3,490 crore for upgradation of air navigation infrastructure, including Rs 1,532 crore for automation of air traffic management systems at airports.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol told the Lok Sabha that AAI continuously undertakes modernisation of air navigation infrastructure and upgradation of Air Traffic Management (ATM) systems to cater to the growing air traffic demand.

“AAI has earmarked a capital outlay of approximately Rs 3,490 crore during the period 2026–2028 for the modernisation of Communication, Navigation and Surveillance / Air Traffic Management (CNS/ATM) infrastructure at various airports across the country.

“Out of the said expenditure, around Rs 1,532 crore pertains to automation of ATM systems across airports,” he said in a written reply.

The remaining funds have been allocated for the upgradation of other CNS/ATM equipment. In November last year, a glitch in the air traffic control system had disrupted flight operations at the Delhi airport.

Separately, AAI has issued a Request for Proposal to IIT Madras for engagement as a consultant to support and strengthen the cyber security framework of OT/IT (Operational Technology/ Information Technology) systems at its airports.

Mohol, in the written reply, also said AAI undertakes recruitment from time to time to ensure availability of adequate technical manpower for maintaining operational safety and continuity of services. “During the last three years, recruitment to 2,341 posts in technical roles at the executive level has been conducted by AAI,” he added.

The number of bird-hit incidents reported at the country’s airports jumped to 1,782 last year from 1,278 recorded in 2024. At times, bird hits cause significant damage to aircraft.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has regulations and guidelines in place for management of potential wildlife hazards at licensed airports.

In the last five years, as many as 6,337 bird-hit incidents were reported at the airports in the country, as per data provided in a written reply by Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol.

While the count of such incidents stood at 1,782 last year, it was at 1,278 in 2024.

The number was at 1,371 in 2023; 1,131 in 2022 and 775 in 2021.

Operators of licensed airports have developed Wildlife Hazard Management Plan (WHMP) as well as procedures to identify main causes of bird-hit incidents.