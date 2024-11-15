As Delhi chokes, GRAP Stage 3 brings ban on diesel vehicles & construction

New Delhi: For the second consecutive day, Delhi’s air quality remained in the “severe” category, prompting authorities to impose stricter restrictions under Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The measures, which include a ban on construction activities and restrictions on older vehicles, will take effect from 8 am on Friday.

The Delhi government has also announced the suspension of physical classes for primary schools until further notice. However, online classes will continue. “Due to rising pollution levels, all primary schools in Delhi will be shifting to online classes, until further directions,” Chief Minister Atishi, who also holds the education portfolio, said in a post on X.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) has asked the heads of all government, private, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) schools to discontinue offline classes for children up to Class 5.

Delhi’s 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) rose to 424 on Thursday, up from 418 the previous day, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Out of the city’s 39 air quality monitoring stations, 27 reported air quality in the “severe” category. Among these were key locations like Anand Vihar, Jahangirpuri, and IGI Airport.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) directed Delhi and its neighbouring NCR states to impose strict restrictions on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles. Violators will face a fine of Rs 20,000.

Additionally, all inter-state buses entering Delhi, except those running on electric, CNG, or BS-VI diesel, will be barred. Further limits are imposed on diesel-operated medium goods vehicles in Delhi, except for those transporting essential items.

Stage 3 involves an 11-point action plan targeting high-pollution sources and enforces stricter air quality controls than the previous two stages. The measures include intensified road cleaning, daily water sprinkling, and enhanced public transport to minimise road dust and reduce vehicle emissions during peak hours. Stage 3 also enforces a strict ban on certain construction and demolition (C&D) activities that contribute significantly to airborne dust. Prohibited activities include excavation, drilling, demolition, road construction, and transport of construction materials on unpaved roads. However, critical infrastructure projects, such as railway stations, airports, and hospitals, are exempt but must still adhere to stringent dust control measures.

“Activities that are less dust-generating, like interior work and plumbing, are allowed but must strictly follow the C&D Waste Management Rules,” said a CAQM official.

Additional restrictions under Stage 3 involve a ban on stone crushers, mining activities, and the movement of older vehicles. Anumita Roychowdhury, Executive Director of the Centre for Science and Environment, described the situation as dire. “We are witnessing the worst phase of the pollution season. It’s essential to

enforce all measures under GRAP to prevent further deterioration,” she said.

To accommodate commuters amid the vehicle restrictions, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will add 20 more trips (in addition to 40 already in place since GRAP 2 was implemented) on weekdays starting Friday. “Public transport is the backbone of the city during such restrictions. We are committed to enhancing connectivity,” a DMRC spokesperson stated.

Earlier in the day, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said strict pollution control measures would be enforced if the conditions worsened. Rai said, “We will strengthen all ongoing campaigns and actions to mitigate pollution.”

Vehicular emissions remain a significant contributor to pollution, accounting for 12.2 per cent of Delhi’s poor air quality, according to the Centre’s Decision Support System. Stubble burning continues to add to the crisis, with 202 fires reported in Uttar Pradesh, 11 in Haryana, and five in Punjab on Thursday.

Experts have repeatedly highlighted the need for coordinated efforts to tackle stubble burning. “We need urgent interventions at the source, particularly in Punjab and Haryana,” said environmentalist Sunita Narain.

PM2.5, fine particulate matter with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or less, was identified as the primary pollutant. These particles can penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream, posing severe health risks.

Aprajhita Gautam, president of the Delhi Parents Association, voiced concern over children’s health. “Due to the alarming levels of air pollution, we want schools to be closed to safeguard our children’s health,” she said. Several schools have already curtailed outdoor activities, and parents are urging more stringent measures.