Arvind Shrivastava appointed Revenue Secy, Samir Sinha to head Civil Aviation

New Delhi: Senior IAS officers Arvind Shrivastava and Samir Kumar Sinha have been appointed as Revenue and Civil Aviation Secretaries respectively as part of a top-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre on Friday.

Shrivastava, a 1994 batch Karnataka cadre Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, is currently working as Additional Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved Shrivastava's appointment as Secretary, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, a Personnel Ministry order said.

Sinha, Shrivastava's batchmate from the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, has been appointed as Civil Aviation Secretary in place of Vumlunmang Vualnam.

Vualnam has been named as Secretary, Department of Expenditure. He succeeds Manoj Govil, who has been appointed as Secretary (Coordination), Cabinet Secretariat.

Vivek Aggarwal, a 1994 batch senior IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, has been appointed as Secretary, Ministry of Culture.

Aggarwal is currently Additional Secretary in the Department of Revenue. He is also holding the charge of Director, Financial Intelligence Unit- India (FIU-IND).

Eighteen IAS officers, including two working in the PMO, have been appointed to different central government departments as part of this secretary-level reshuffle that comes ahead of the Civil Services Day on Monday.

Hari Ranjan Rao, another Madhya Pradesh cadre IAS officer of the 1994 batch, has been named as the Sports Secretary.

Rao is currently working as Additional Secretary, PMO.

The ACC has approved his appointment as Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

"The officer will take over as Secretary, Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports vice Ms. Sujata Chaturvedi, IAS (BH:89) upon her superannuation on 30.06.2025," the order said.

Anuradha Thakur, Additional Secretary in the Corporate Affairs Ministry, has been appointed as OSD in the Department of Economic Affairs.

She will take over as Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs after the superannuation of Ajay Seth on June 30.

Rajesh Agarwal, who is currently Additional Secretary in the Commerce Ministry, has been named Special Secretary in the Commerce Ministry.

Agarwal will take over as Secretary, Department of Commerce, after the retirement of Sunil Barthwal on September 30.

K Moses Chalai, Secretary, Inter-State Council Secretariat (ISCS) under the Home Ministry, will be Secretary, Department of Public Enterprises, the order said.

Govil succeeds Vandana Gurnani, who has been appointed as Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Ashish Srivastava, who is currently Adviser, Inter-State Council Secretariat, will now be its new Secretary.

Youth Affairs Secretary Meeta R Lochan will now be Secretary, National Commission for Backward Classes, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment in the rank and pay of Secretary to the government of India. She will succeed A Neeraja, who retires on May 31.

Rajit Punhani, Secretary, Rajya Sabha Secretariat, has been appointed as Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. He will take over the post after incumbent Atul Kumar Tiwari superannuates on June 30.

Nikunja Bihari Dhal, who is currently working in his cadre state Odisha, has been appointed as Secretary, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs. Dhal will take over the new responsibilities after the retirement of incumbent Umang Narula on June 30.

Rakesh Kumar Verma, Additional Secretary in the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, will now be Director General, India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management in the rank and pay of Secretary to the government of India, the order said.

Santosh Kumar Sarangi, Director General, Directorate General of Foreign Trade, has been appointed as Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

Pallavi Jain Govil, Director General of Hydrocarbons, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, has been named as Secretary, Department of Youth Affairs.

Nidhi Chhibber, Additional Secretary, NITI Aayog, will be OSD in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries.

"The officer will take over as Secretary, Ministry of Food Processing Industries vice Shri Subrata Gupta, IAS (WB:90) upon his superannuation on 31.05.2025," the order said.

The ACC has also approved an extension in the tenure of Bharat Lal as Secretary General, National Human Rights Commission in the rank and pay of Secretary to the government of India on a contract basis for a period of one year beyond June 30, 2025, it said.

The Centre has also approved in-situ upgradation of two officers to the level of Special Secretary in the rank and pay of Secretary to the government of India by temporarily upgrading the posts held by them.

Accordingly, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, who is currently Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, will now work as Special Secretary at the same place.

Ranjana Chopra, Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor in the Culture Ministry, will now be Special Secretary and Financial Advisor in the same ministry.