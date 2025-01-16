Arvind Kejriwal's arrest illegal, Shah, Modi must apologise: Sanjay Singh

New Delhi: AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Thursday said former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on "fabricated" charges and demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The AAP's Rajya MP alleged that Kejriwal's arrest in the Delhi liquor policy case was politically motivated and illegal. "It has been proven that the so-called liquor scam was a lie. The arrests of Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and me were illegal. After three years, they now realise that a sanction was required. This shows that the case was fabricated by the BJP," he said at a press conference.

Singh's remarks come in the wake of the Union Home Ministry sanctioning the Enforcement Directorate to prosecute Kejriwal in the excise policy-linked money laundering case last week. The ED arrested Kejriwal over alleged irregularities in Delhi's excise policy in March last year, just ahead of the general election. He was lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail and was granted bail by the Supreme Court in September. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah must apologise to Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders for these illegal arrests," Singh said.