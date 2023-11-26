Arvind Kejriwal wishes workers on AAP foundation day

New Delhi: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday wished party workers on the occasion of the party's foundation day and reminisced its journey to becoming a national party within a span of 11 years.



"On this day in the year 2012, the common man of the country stood up and established its own party 'Aam Aadmi Party.' From then till today, there have been many ups and downs and many difficulties in these 11 years, but there has been no decrease in the spirit and passion of all of us," the Delhi Chief Minister said in a post on X in Hindi.

The AAP is currently in power in Delhi and Punjab and is striving to spread its base in several other states.

"Today, a small party has been transformed into a national party by the people with their love and blessings, the blessings of the public are with us, we all will continue to move forward with our strong intentions and work for the public. Best wishes to all the workers on the foundation day of the party," Kejriwal said in the post.