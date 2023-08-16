Arvind Kejriwal on his birthday said he misses Manish Sisodia

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said he was missing his former deputy Manish Sisodia on his birthday, who he said is in jail in a "false case".

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, he asked everyone to take a pledge to lay the foundation for a strong India.

"Today is my birthday. Many people are sending their wishes. Thank you so much!

But I miss Manish. He is in jail in a false case. Lets all take a pledge today - that we will do everything within our means to provide best quality education to every child born in India.

"That will lay the foundation for a strong India. That will help in realising our dream of making India no 1. That will also make Manish happy," the AAP leader added.