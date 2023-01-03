Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 10 lakh compensation to Kanjhawala victim's family

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the kin of the woman who was killed after being hit and dragged by a car here, and said the Delhi government will appoint the best lawyer to fight the case.

The chief minister, who also spoke to the victim's mother, said the cost of her treatment will be fully taken care of by the government.

`The 20-year-old woman, killed in the early hours of New Year after her scooter was hit by a car, was dragged for 12 kilometres under the vehicle on the city's roads, according to the police.

Five men who were allegedly in the car have been booked for culpable homicide among other sections. The woman was the sole breadwinner of the family and her mother suffers kidney-related ailment and requires dialysis.

The police have been charged with conducting a "shoddy investigation".

"Spoke to the victim's mother. Will get justice for the daughter. Will field the biggest lawyer. Her mother remains ill. Will get her fully treated. Will give a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the victim's family. The government is with the victim's family. If there is any need in future also we will fulfil them," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

The police had on Monday said the victim's body was found naked on a roadside in outer Delhi's Kanjhwala area.