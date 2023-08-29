India lodges strong protest with China over its 'map' laying claim over Indian territories

New Delhi: India on Tuesday lodged a strong protest with China over its release of the so-called "standard map" that laid claim over Arunachal Pradesh and the Aksai Chin as region within its borders.



External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India rejects these claims as they have no basis and that such steps by the Chinese side only "complicate" the resolution of the boundary question.

"We have today lodged a strong protest through diplomatic channels with the Chinese side on the so-called 2023 'standard map' of China that lays claim to India's territory," he said.

"We reject these claims as they have no basis. Such steps by the Chinese side only complicate the resolution of the boundary question," he added.

On Monday, Beijing released the 2023 edition of the so-called "standard map of China" that continued to show Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin as regions belonging to China.

The "map" also showed the entire South China Sea as part of China as it featured in the previous editions of the 'map'.