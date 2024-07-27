Arson attacks paralyse French high-speed rail network hours before start of Olympics

Paris: In a shocking turn of events, France’s high-speed rail network fell victim to widespread and coordinated acts of vandalism on Friday, just hours before the grand opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. The attacks, described by officials as “criminal actions,” paralyzed travel to the French capital from across the country and Europe, causing chaos for travellers and even impacting Olympic athletes en route to the Games.

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal condemned the incidents as “acts of sabotage” with a “clear objective: blocking the high-speed train network.” The saboteurs targeted the Atlantique, Nord, and Est high-speed lines, strategically striking at remote locations to maximise disruption. Three separate fires were reported near the tracks, affecting hundreds of thousands of travellers and prompting a national investigation by Paris prosecutors.

The severity of the attacks was underscored by SNCF CEO Jean-Pierre Farandou, who described them as “a premeditated, calculated, coordinated attack” indicating “a desire to seriously harm” the French people. The saboteurs chose locations that would have the most significant impact, with each fire cutting off two lines.

The timing of the attacks, coinciding with the start of the Olympics, raised concerns about security and the potential for further disruptions during the Games. However, officials stated there was no direct link to the Olympics at this time. Nevertheless, the incidents highlighted the challenges facing French authorities as they work to ensure the safety and smooth running of the international sporting event.

Among those affected by the rail chaos were Olympic athletes themselves.

Two out of four trains carrying athletes to Paris on the western Atlantique high-speed line were halted, while two German showjumping athletes were forced to turn back in Belgium, missing the opening ceremony altogether.

Transport Minister Patrice Vergriete reported that train traffic began to resume in the afternoon, particularly on the Atlantique line, which had been completely halted earlier. He assured that efforts were underway to restore service, with one in three trains expected to run at the most affected stations by the afternoon.

The attacks occurred against a backdrop of heightened security measures and global tensions surrounding the Olympics. Earlier in the week, France’s Interior Minister revealed that about 1,000 people suspected of potential foreign interference had been blocked from attending the Games. While Russian-backed interference was a particular concern, threats from other countries were also noted.

As Paris prepared to host 35,000 police officers daily for the Olympics, with numbers peaking at 45,000 for the opening ceremony, the rail attacks exposed vulnerabilities in the country’s critical infrastructure. The incidents also highlighted the challenge of securing remote locations while concentrating security forces in the capital.

The disruptions caused significant inconvenience for travellers, with many stranded at major stations like Montparnasse and Gare du Nord. Passengers reported being stuck on trains without basic amenities for hours, while others faced uncertainty about their travel plans. The chaos extended beyond France’s borders, affecting services to Belgium, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera emphasised the gravity of the situation, stating, “Playing against the Games is playing against France, against your own camp, against your country.” Authorities are now working to mitigate the impact on travellers and ensure the transport of all delegations to competition sites.

As Paris gears up for the spectacular opening ceremony, featuring 7,000 Olympic athletes sailing down the Seine past iconic landmarks, the rail attacks serve as a stark reminder of the security challenges facing major international events.

The incidents have cast a shadow over what was meant to be a celebratory moment for France, showcasing its ability to host a safe and successful Olympic Games.

With the national investigation underway and repairs being made to the affected rail lines, French authorities are racing against time to restore normalcy to the transport network and reassure visitors and athletes alike of their commitment to security and smooth operations throughout the Olympic Games. Agencies