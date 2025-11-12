Arrested doctor recced Red Fort many times in Jan; key suspects went to Turkiye, say sources

New Delhi: An analysis of dump data retrieved from the mobile phone of Dr Muzammil Ganaie, who was arrested after police busted a white-collar terror module recently, showed that he conducted multiple reconnaissances of the Red Fort area in January this year, officials said. Police said they suspect these recesses were part of a larger conspiracy to target the historic monument on Republic Day, but were foiled due to intensified patrolling in the area at the time. During investigation, it was found that two of the key suspects, Dr Umar, who was driving the Hyundai i20 car that exploded, and Muzammil, had travelled to Turkey. Sources said the investigators have found Turkish immigration stamps in their passports and are examining whether the two met any foreign based handler during their trip. Delhi Police also sounded an alert across all police stations, posts, and border checkpoints in the city to trace a red Ford EcoSport car suspected to be linked to the Red Fort blast case, sources said.

The alert was issued after the investigation revealed that other suspects, already connected to the Hyundai i20 used in the explosion, were also in possession of another red-coloured car. Hours after police busted the terror module with links to proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, and arrested eight people including three doctors, a high-intensity blast ripped through a slow-moving car near Delhi's Red Fort area, killing 12 people and injuring several others. Around 2,500 kilograms of ammonium nitrate, potassium chlorate and sulphur were seized after police busted the terror module, which spanned across Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday visited the LNJP Hospital and met the survivors, saying the perpetrators will be brought to justice. "Went to LNJP Hospital and met those injured during the blast in Delhi. Praying for everyone's quick recovery. Those behind the conspiracy will be brought to justice!" Modi said in a post on X. Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams collected around 40 samples from the blast site, said preliminary analysis suggested that one of the explosive samples is likely to be ammonium nitrate. A senior police officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that analysis of the dump data showed Dr Muzammil's repeated presence in and around the Red Fort area in the first week of January.

The agencies are also analysing mobile dump data from the Red Fort area between 3 pm and 6.30 pm on the day of the blast to track Dr Umar’s movement and communication. Dr Muzammil visited the Red Fort multiple times to study the security arrangements and crowd density patterns along with Dr Umar Nabi, an assistant professor at the Al-Falah University who is said to have been driving the car that exploded on Monday, officials said. Their movements were corroborated through tower location data and CCTV footage collected from nearby areas, they added. "These visits were part of a detailed reconnaissance ahead of a planned attack on January 26," the officer said. The Special Cell of Delhi Police has detained a Faridabad-based car dealer and directed all second-hand car dealers across Delhi and adjoining states to verify and share details of recent vehicle sales, officials said on Wednesday. Under the scanner after the blast, Al Falah University in Haryana's Faridabad on Wednesday said it has only a professional association with the two of its doctors arrested in connection with the Red Fort blast and is anguished by the unfortunate developments. While distancing itself from the terror-linked doctors, the university in a statement asserted that it is a responsible institution and stands in solidarity with the nation. The forensics team has collected around 40 samples from the blast site, including two cartridges, live ammunition, and samples of two different types of explosives. Preliminary analysis suggests that one of the explosive samples could be ammonium nitrate, officials said. During the investigation on Monday, 360 kilograms of ammonium nitrate was recovered from Faridabad, where Dr Muzammil Ganaie and Dr Shaheen Sayeed, both connected to Al-Falah University, were arrested. "The second explosive sample is believed to be more powerful than ammonium nitrate. Its exact composition will be confirmed after detailed forensic examination," an official said.

According to officials, the forensics team found the cartridges while inspecting the spot. Further investigation is underway to determine the nature of the explosives and how they were used in the blast. As part of the ongoing probe into the module's activities, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday detained a preacher from Mewat in Haryana. Maulvi Ishtiyaq, who has been brought to Srinagar, was staying in a rented house within the Al Falah University complex in Faridabad. It was from his home that police had recovered more than 2,500 kilograms of explosives, officials said. Maulvi Ishtiyaq, who will be the ninth person to be nabbed in the case, is likely to be placed under arrest. Senior police officers are personally supervising the security checks at interstate borders, including Ghazipur, Singhu, Tikri, and Badarpur. Vehicles are being checked randomly at markets, metro stations, railway terminals and bus stands, officials said.