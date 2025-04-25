Army soldier killed in encounter in J&K’s Udhampur

Jammu: A soldier of the special forces of the army was killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorists following a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on Thursday, officials said.

The firing took place in the Dudu-Basantgarh area during a cordon and search operation that was launched based on information about the presence of terrorists, they said.

“Based on specific intelligence, a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir Police was launched today in the Basantgarh area of Udhampur,” the White Knight Corps said on X.

Contact was established, and a fierce firefight ensued, it said.

“One of our bravehearts sustained grievous injuries in the initial exchange and later succumbed despite best medical efforts,” the Army said.

The deceased soldier has been identified as Havaldar Jhantu Ali Sheikh of 6 Para of the Special Forces.

“GOC White Knight Corps and all ranks salute braveheart Havaldar Jhantu Ali Shaikh of 6 PARA SF, who made the supreme sacrifice during a counter-terror operation,” the Army said on X.

The Army said his indomitable courage and the valour of his team will never be forgotten.

“We stand in solidarity with the bereaved family in this moment of grief,” the Army added. The operation was still underway when the last reports came in from the spot, they added.

Four suspects were also picked up for the area for questioning. This is the third encounter between terrorists and security forces in Jammu in the past over 24 hours.

On Wednesday, an encounter broke out after terrorists opened fire on security personnel during a cordon and search operation in Tangmarg area of Kulgam district of south Kashmir. The Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid in the Uri Nala area of Baramulla, killing two terrorists amid an intense firefight on Wednesday. This came after a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam claimed 26 lives on Tuesday, prompting a national security response.