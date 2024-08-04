Army requisitioned for help in Pune after water release from dam

Pune: Army personnel were deployed at an inundated residential area in Maharashtra's Pune after excess water was released from the Khadakwasla dam on Sunday, officials said.



The fire brigade department also evacuated some members of the society located in Ekta Nagar area, an official said.

Following heavy rainfall in the catchment areas in the past fortnight, 35,000 cusecs (cubic feet per second) water was discharged from the Khadakwasla dam in Pune district on Sunday, officials of the irrigation department said.

"Pune DM has requested for 01 Column of Indian Army for Ekta Nagar be prepositioned at Ekta Nagar as excess water being released from Khadwasla Dam. Army Column is moving out," a defense press update said.

The Army personnel were deployed at the Dwarka Society located on Sinhgad Road (Ekta Nagar area) where the water accumulated.

In the last two days, the ghat section in Pune district received heavy rainfall.

On July 25, several residential areas along the Mutha river on Sinhgad Road were marooned when water was discharged from the Khadakwasla dam amid heavy rains in the district.