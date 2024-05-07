Army releases sketches of two suspects in IAF vehicle attack

Jammu: The Army, on Monday, disclosed sketches of two individuals suspected of orchestrating the May 4 assault on Indian Air Force vehicles. Concurrently, a manhunt is ongoing in the Poonch forest vicinity.



A Rs 20 lakh reward is offered by the Army for information leading to the suspects’ capture. An Army spokesperson assured that informants’ identities would be kept confidential.

Despite extensive search efforts in the Jammu and Kashmir district, the security forces have yet to achieve a breakthrough in the Poonch attack case. The operation, now in its third day, has involved detaining over 20 individuals for interrogation.

The ambush, which occurred near Shahsitar in the Surankote area, resulted in injuries to five IAF personnel, with one succumbing to their wounds at a military hospital.

Search operations spearheaded by the Army and police are active across multiple locations, including Shahsitar, Gursai, Sanai, Lasana, and Sheendara top, yet the suspects remain at large. Security agencies are diligently working to gather evidence to locate and apprehend the terrorists. Educational institutions in the region resumed normal operations from Monday after the weekend.

In a related development, security forces initiated a cordon and search operation in Kathu village, Dalhori, in the neighbouring Rajouri district, based on tips regarding three additional suspects.

Enhanced security measures, including checkpoints and intensified vehicle inspections, are in effect in Poonch and Rajouri districts, which are preparing for the upcoming Anantnag parliamentary elections on May 25.

These districts have experienced a resurgence of terrorist activities in recent years, marking a shift from the period of peace that prevailed from 2003 to 2021.

with agency inputs