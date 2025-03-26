Army: No truth to aircraft hack allegation

New Delhi: The military has denied social media allegations that one of its unmanned aerial vehicles was compromised by Chinese forces. Military sources emphasised the need for responsible media reporting, calling on journalists and online users to avoid spreading unconfirmed and potentially false information. The Army has reaffirmed its complete dedication to maintaining the security and operational reliability of its equipment.

A recent social media post alleged that an RPA of the Indian Army had “veered” into the Chinese territory in eastern theatre. The article also claimed that the RPA was “hacked” by the Chinese side.

It is clarified that the article is “completely baseless and factually incorrect” and “no such incident” has taken place, an Army source said.

The force has urged media houses and social media users to “refrain from carrying unverified and misleading content”, which could create “unnecessary alarm and misinformation” in the public domain, the source said.