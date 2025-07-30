Army foils infiltration bid in J-K's Poonch, two terrorists killed

Jammu: Two suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were killed when army troops scuttled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

The latest encounter comes two days after security forces eliminated three hardcore terrorists, involved in the Pahalgam terror attack, in a forest in Srinagar.

Codenamed operation 'Shivshakti", the army said the two terrorists neutralised in Poonch during the intervening night were attempting to infiltrate into this side from across the border.

"In a successful anti-infiltration operation, alert troops of the Indian Army eliminated two terrorists attempting to infiltrate across the Line of Control. Swift action and accurate firepower thwarted the nefarious designs. Three weapons have been recovered," Army's Jammu-based White Knight Corps said in a post on X.

The army said synergistic and synchronised intelligence inputs from own intelligence units and J-K Police led to a successful operation which is still in progress. Earlier in another post, the army said suspected movement of two individuals was observed by Indian troops along the fence in general area of Poonch sector, leading to a the gunfight.

Officials said troops on ambush duty, following information about possible attempt by Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists to sneak into this side, saw the movement of infiltrating terrorists in Maldivalanarea of Degwar sector late Tuesday night.

The terrorists opened fire and in the ensuing encounter lasting for several hours, two terrorists were hit and fell down.

A search operation was launched with the first light of the day and both the terrorists were confirmed dead in the encounter, they said.