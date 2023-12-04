Army Chief Gen Pande holds talks with Sri Lankan Army Commander

New Delhi: Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande on Monday held wide-ranging talks with Commander of the Sri Lankan Army Lt Gen Vikum Liyange with a focus on ramping up bilateral military engagement against the backdrop of China's increasing military assertiveness in the region.



The Sri Lankan military official is on a visit to India from December 3 to 7.

The defence ministry said Lt Gen Liyange's visit to India is a "testimony" to the longstanding relationship between the armies of India and Sri Lanka.

Liyange was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour at the South Block lawns before he called on Gen Pande.

"They exchanged ideas and held constructive discussions on various contemporary issues, including strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two armies," the ministry said.

Thereafter, Lt Gen Liyange interacted with Defence Secretary Giridhar Armane, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and Vice Admiral Sanjay Jasjit Singh, the Vice Chief of Naval Staff.

The Sri Lankan Army Commander is also scheduled to call on Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan.

"These meetings and bilateral discussions underscore the shared goals of further enhancing defence cooperation between the two nations," the defence ministry said in a statement.

"The visit marks a momentous milestone in strengthening the diplomatic and military ties between two friendly neighbours. It reinforces the enduring camaraderie that has flourished over the years, promoting cooperation and mutual understanding in the realms of defence and security," it said.