Arms, large cache of explosives seized in Manipur's Kakching

Imphal: Six firearms and a large cache of explosives were recovered in Manipur’s Kakching district, police said on Thursday. The recovery was made on Wednesday from the Wabagai Natekhong Turenmei area of the district, they said.

The seized firearms include an M-16 rifle, an SLR, a single-barrel gun, two single-barrel bolt-action rifles and a 7.65 mm pistol, police said. The explosives and ammunition recovered include 10 grenades, four detonators, two arm rings, an improvised explosive device (IED) weighing about 3 kg, one explosive shell, one 51 mm mortar bomb, six tear smoke shells and 71 live rounds of ammunition, they said. A quadcopter drone, along with related accessories, was also seized during the operation, they added. Police said security forces are continuing search and area domination operations in fringe and vulnerable areas across districts.