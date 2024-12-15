MillenniumPost
Home > Big Story > Arms, ammunition recovered from two Manipur districts
Big Story

Arms, ammunition recovered from two Manipur districts

BY PTI15 Dec 2024 6:45 AM GMT
Arms, ammunition recovered from two Manipur districts
X

Imphal: Security forces recovered firearms and ammunition during search operations in Manipur’s Imphal East and Kangpokpi districts, police said.

The seized arms include an assault rifle, a single-barrel gun and hand grenades, they said.

The recovery was made during search operations at Keirao Khunou area, a police statement said on Saturday.

In another operation at Khunkho Kuki village, rifles and 49 rounds of ammunition were seized, it said.

PTI

PTI


Next Story
Share it
X