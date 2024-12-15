Arms, ammunition recovered from two Manipur districts

Imphal: Security forces recovered firearms and ammunition during search operations in Manipur’s Imphal East and Kangpokpi districts, police said.

The seized arms include an assault rifle, a single-barrel gun and hand grenades, they said.

The recovery was made during search operations at Keirao Khunou area, a police statement said on Saturday.

In another operation at Khunkho Kuki village, rifles and 49 rounds of ammunition were seized, it said.