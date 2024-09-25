MillenniumPost
Home > Big Story > 'Are you up to some mischief': Rahul asks PM Modi to clarify stand on Kangana's remark on farm laws
Big Story

'Are you up to some mischief': Rahul asks PM Modi to clarify stand on Kangana's remark on farm laws

BY MPost25 Sep 2024 12:30 PM GMT

Hh

MPost

MPost


Next Story
Share it
X