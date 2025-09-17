Apollo Tyres replaces Dream11 as Team India’s jersey sponsor

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday confirmed Apollo Tyres as the new principal jersey sponsor for the national cricket teams, filling the vacancy left after Dream11’s exit. The agreement, set for two and a half years, will run until March 2028.

The move follows the government’s recent legislation prohibiting real-money gaming platforms, which forced Dream11 to wind up its sponsorship. The team, currently competing in the Asia Cup in Dubai, has been without a title sponsor since then.

“The BCCI today announced a landmark partnership with Apollo Tyres, a leader in the global tyre industry, as the new lead sponsor of Team India,” the board said in an official statement.

“This marks Apollo Tyres’ first-ever foray into Indian cricket, a strategic move to align with a sport that resonates deeply with the nation. The partnership, secured

after a rigorous bidding process, represents a substantial increase in sponsorship value, signifying the immense and growing commercial appeal of Indian cricket,” the statement said.

According to sources, the deal is valued at Rs 579 crore, significantly higher than the Rs 358 crore agreement previously signed with Dream11 for the same duration. The sponsorship will cover 121 bilateral matches and 21 International Cricket Council (ICC) fixtures.

As part of the agreement, the Apollo Tyres logo will feature on the jerseys of both the men’s and women’s national teams across all formats. This marks a major expansion of the tyre manufacturer’s presence in Indian sport, having already established itself globally with operations in Europe and multiple manufacturing units in India.

The development comes just ahead of the BCCI’s Annual General Meeting on September 28, where fresh elections will take place.

Dream11, which had been the team’s sponsor since 2023, exited after the enactment of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act 2025. The law states, “No person shall offer any aid, abet, induce, indulge, or engage in offering online money gaming services, nor shall they be involved in any advertisement which directly or indirectly promotes any person to play any online money game.”

Earlier this month, the BCCI had invited expressions of interest for the sponsorship rights, ruling out bids from companies dealing in online betting, cryptocurrency, tobacco, and alcohol.

“This is more than a commercial agreement; it’s a partnership between two institutions that have earned the trust and respect of millions,” said BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia.