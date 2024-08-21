Apex Court orders CISF deployment at RG Kar Hospital

Kolkata: After the Supreme Court issued an order to deploy CISF at the RG Kar Medical College, the Central Forces are set to take over the security issue of the hospital.



Initially, there was confusion over the deployment of CISF as no written order was uploaded. Later in the day, an order was uploaded asking for the deployment of the Central Forces.

The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, directed the presence of CISF at the hospital.

It even questioned the police’s inability to prevent the incident, wondering how they did not take adequate measures, knowing fully well about the nationwide protests, including the one at RG Kar Hospital.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assured the court that the CISF shall be deputed in sufficient numbers to guard the RG Kar Hospital as well as the hostels attached to it.

Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh welcomed the decision of the Apex Court and said they don’t have any objection to the CISF deployment at the RG Kar Medical College.

In his post on X, he said: “The SC in the revised order asked for CISF deployment. Initially, there was confusion. Trinamool Congress has no objection to CISF deployment.”