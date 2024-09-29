Anti-terror operation underway in J-K’s Kathua; no fresh firing

Jammu: The anti-terrorist operation in a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district entered its second day on Sunday even as there were no fresh reports of firing, officials said.



A policeman was killed and two officers injured Saturday evening when security forces moved to Kog-Mandli village in Billawar tehsil following information about the presence of a group of terrorists, they said.

The hiding terrorists had opened fire on the search parties, leading to a fierce gunfight for several hours.

“The area is under tight security cordon and there was no fresh firing in the area,” a police officer said, adding efforts are on to neutralise the terrorists.

The officials said both deputy superintendent of police (operations) and Assistant Sub-inspector (ASI), who were injured in the gunfight, are stable.

The encounter at Kog-Mandli in Billawar tehsil occurred amid heightened security arrangements in the district, which along with Jammu, Udhampur, Samba, Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara districts is going to assembly polls in the third and final phase on October 1.

Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Zone, Anand Jain and other senior officers are at the scene to supervise the operation, the officials said.