Anti-tank mine destroyed near International Border in J-K's Samba

Samba/Jammu: An old anti-tank mine was detected and later destroyed in a controlled explosion near the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, police said on Saturday.



The rusted mine was found by a Border Security Force patrolling party along the banks of the Basantar river near Mawa village late Friday, a police official said.

The bomb disposal squad of police destroyed the explosive in a controlled mechanism on Saturday, he said.