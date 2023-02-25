Millennium Post
Big Story

Anti-tank mine destroyed near International Border in J-K's Samba

BY PTI25 Feb 2023 1:37 PM GMT
Samba/Jammu: An old anti-tank mine was detected and later destroyed in a controlled explosion near the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, police said on Saturday.

The rusted mine was found by a Border Security Force patrolling party along the banks of the Basantar river near Mawa village late Friday, a police official said.

The bomb disposal squad of police destroyed the explosive in a controlled mechanism on Saturday, he said.

PTI

