Anti-Constitutional: Farooq Abdullah on revision of electoral rolls in Bihar

Srinagar: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday termed as "anti-Constitutional" the decision of the Election Commission to undertake special intensive revision of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar.

"More than 1.50 crore Biharis are working outside their state. How will they fill the form (for enrolment)? How will they vote? Where will they get the certificates for their deceased parents?" Abdullah asked.

The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir was talking to reporters at Kulgam where he had gone to attend a party event.

"When the Constitution was framed by B R Ambedkar, everyone had a right to vote. Then it was amended to give voting rights to 18 year olds and above. Today, they (ECI) has brought a new law which is against the Constitution. They are trying to please their master.To please their master, they are willing to sacrifice everything," he added.

Abdullah said there was a need to wake up to these "machinations" as it was not acceptable to the people of India.

"Wake up! Regretfully, I say that it is not acceptable to people of India. If they push it through, then there will be an agitation to save the Constitution and it will be bigger than earlier agitation. May Allah grant them wisdom to safeguard the Constitution," he added.

The Election Commission on June 24 issued instructions to carry out a special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, apparently to weed out ineligible names and ensure only eligible citizens are included in the electoral roll.

The last such revision in Bihar was conducted in 2003.

According to the EC, the exercise was necessitated by rapid urbanisation, frequent migration, young citizens becoming eligible to vote, non-reporting of deaths, and inclusion of the names of foreign illegal immigrants.

Elections in Bihar are due later this year.