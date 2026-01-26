Another man from minority community burned alive in Bangladesh

Dhaka: A 23-year-old man from a minority community was killed after being burned inside a garage in Bangladesh’s Narsingdi district, prompting allegations that the act was planned and raising fresh concerns about the safety of minorities.

The victim, Chanchal Chandra Bhoumik, had been employed at the garage for several years. He hailed from Lakshmipur village in Cumilla district and had moved to Narsingdi for work. Chanchal was the middle son of his family and its only earning member.

The incident occurred late on Friday night near the Mosque Market area, close to the Narsingdi Police Lines. According to eyewitnesses and local residents, Chanchal was asleep inside the garage when attackers allegedly poured petrol on the shutter from outside and set it ablaze. The fire spread quickly through the premises. A video linked to the incident shows a person igniting the fire outside the shop, after which flames rapidly engulfed the garage.

Local residents alerted the fire service, and a Narsingdi Fire Service team arrived at the scene. After nearly an hour, the blaze was brought under control, and Chanchal’s charred body was recovered.

Witnesses said the victim remained trapped for a prolonged period and died in severe agony. His family described the killing as a “planned murder” and demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible along with the strictest punishment.

The incident has led to tension in the area. Police said evidence has been collected, CCTV footage is under review, and steps are being taken to register a case.

Leaders of the local Hindu community condemned the killing and called for swift action, urging authorities to ensure minority safety.

The death comes amid recent mob violence in Bangladesh following the killing of anti-India radical student leader Sharif Osman Hadi. On December 18, garment worker Dipu Chandra Das was lynched and later set on fire over blasphemy allegations. Days later, Amrit Mondal was beaten to death by a mob in Rajbari district on extortion charges. Last week, Hindu trader Liton Chandra Das was killed in Kaliganj, while fuel station worker Ripon Saha died after being crushed while trying to stop a vehicle from leaving without payment.