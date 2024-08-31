Andhra: Protests erupt over alleged hidden cameras in girl students’ washroom

Krishna District (Andhra Pradesh): Protests have broken out at Seshadri Rao Gudlavalleru College of Engineering in Krishna district following allegations that a spy camera was discovered in a women’s hostel washroom. The incident has prompted a comprehensive police investigation and intervention from state officials.

The unrest began when students reported the presence of a hidden camera in the hostel’s washroom late Thursday. Protesters claimed that footage from the alleged camera was being circulated on social media, though this has yet to be confirmed. The student protests continued into Friday, drawing significant attention.

Krishna district Superintendent of Police (SP) Gangadhar Rao confirmed that a case has been registered and investigations are ongoing. However, he declined to confirm the actual presence of the camera. “Whether there was any camera hidden in the washroom of the women’s hostel will be determined after the investigation is complete,” Rao said. A final-year male student is currently being questioned, and police are examining electronic devices from the men’s hostel for potential evidence.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has ordered an inquiry into the allegations and directed Mines Minister K. Ravindra, the Krishna District Collector, and the SP to visit the college to address the situation. “I have ordered an inquiry on hidden cameras allegations. Stringent action will be taken against the culprits, and officials are instructed to ensure such incidents do not recur,” Naidu stated in an official release.

The Human Resource Development Minister, Nara Lokesh, has also called for an investigation and stressed that decisive action would be taken to prevent future occurrences. Despite the serious nature of the allegations, police have reported that no hidden cameras have been found in the hostel’s washroom and that no evidence supporting the allegations has been discovered so far. Authorities have checked electronic devices in the presence of students and college staff to ensure transparency.