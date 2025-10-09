Andhra Pradesh: 7 killed, 3 injured in crackers manufacturing unit fire

Rayavaram (Andhra Pradesh): At least seven people lost their lives, and three others sustained injuries when a fire broke out at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident occurred around 1 pm at Sri Ganapati Grand Fire Works, a unit reportedly in operation since 1932. According to Ramachandrapuram sub-divisional police officer B Raghuveer, the fire started when a spark ignited the stockpile of firecrackers during the process of stuffing a cracker with chemicals, triggering a series of explosions and a massive blaze.

“The spark was produced while stuffing a cracker with the chemical, which resulted in the catastrophic explosions and the massive fire accident,” Raghuveer said.

Superintendent of Police Rahul Meena confirmed that the unit was licensed. However, Raghuveer added that the factory had received repeated warnings in the past fortnight and notices from Revenue Department officials over safety concerns.

As firecrackers and chemicals ignited, thick white smoke enveloped the unit and the surrounding areas. Videos circulating online showed rescuers carrying severely injured individuals on gunny sacks through paddy fields, while bodies lay amid the debris of the demolished shed. Locals reportedly used motors to draw water from nearby tanks to help douse the flames.

The manufacturing facility operated out of asbestos sheds, which continued to burn even after the main fire was partially controlled, with smaller explosions occurring in the aftermath.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the loss of life as “really saddening” and extended his sympathies to the families of the victims. “I pray for the injured persons to recover soon,” he tweeted through the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Expressing grief over the tragedy, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to visit the site to oversee rescue operations and assured support for the victims’ families. Opposition leader and YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also conveyed condolences and called on the government to extend adequate assistance to those affected.