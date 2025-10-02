Andaman Lt Governor meets PM in New Delhi, breifs him on key infrastructure projects

Port Blair: Andaman and Nicobar Islands Lieutenant Governor Admiral D K Joshi (Retd) called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and briefed him on the status of infrastructure, tourism and other mega projects which are nearing completion in the archipelago, official sources said here on Thursday. In the meeting held on Wednesday, Joshi outlined an ambitious infrastructure roadmap aimed at turning the Union Territory into a major economic hub in the Indo-Pacific region. He also apprised the Prime Minister of the highest-ever tourist arrivals in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, with domestic arrivals up by 41 per cent and foreign arrivals by 27 per cent over the past year, the sources said. "He (Joshi) also briefed the PM about the current status of the Great Nicobar Island (GNI) project featuring a greenfield airport, international container transhipment terminal, power plant, and township, with DPRs prepared and site works advancing. Offshore oil exploration was also discussed," sources said. The Lt Governor also highlighted achievements in education, healthcare, agriculture, shipping, policing, and sports. Later, he called on Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. They were also apprised of the progress of various infrastructure, tourism, and hospitality mega projects being implemented in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.