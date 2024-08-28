Anarchy in the name of justice: Mob rule vs rule of law

Kolkata: The city, on Tuesday, witnessed widespread violence during the ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ (march to Nabanna), where violent protesters attacked police officers at several locations, threw stones, broke through barricades and climbed onto Howrah Bridge, turning Kolkata and Howrah into a virtual warzone under the guise of seeking justice for the rape and murder of a junior doctor at RG Kar Hospital.



A “restrained” and “disciplined” police force maintained calm despite being attacked by a mob, with some officers sustaining injuries.

They successfully thwarted the protesters’ attempts to provoke them in hopes of prompting the police to open fire.

As many as 26 police personnel from Kolkata Police and Howrah City Police were injured during the march.

A rally organised by “Paschimbanga Chhatra Samaj,” apparently an apolitical students’ outfit to articulate a demand for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s resignation eventually unleashed “absolute lawlessness” on the city’s streets.

The mayhem made one feel that the protestors intended to topple an elected government — which the BJP has been trying since their Assembly poll debacle in Bengal in 2021 — rather than seek justice, felt political observers. According to the police, the students were hardly traced in a march which was essentially meant to be a students’ protest.

Trinamool Congress (TMC), however, held BJP responsible for orchestrating the entire “plot” from behind only to score a political point and also to trigger unrest in the state when the situation had already been volatile following the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar.

An event which was supposed to be a peaceful movement by the students inflicted bleeding injuries on police officers.

The ruling party, on Monday, expressed apprehensions that the BJP would amplify unrest by its “covert political involvement” in the march.

Two videos were shared where three BJP men claimed that “gunshots will be fired” and “dead bodies must fall for political momentum” during the march.

The Kolkata Police had termed the rally ‘illegal’ and the government had issued prohibitory orders in the Nabanna area.

The police also made massive security arrangements anticipating violence. Scuffles broke out between protesters and police in several places, including Santragachi on Kona Expressway, Foreshore Road and Howrah Bridge.

As many as 95 people were arrested so far from the areas in Howrah and 126 persons were held from various parts of Kolkata on Tuesday. State police late on Monday had arrested 25 people who were allegedly arranging arms to be used against the police during the rally.

Supratim Sarkar, ADG, Law and Order said antisocial elements were active in the name of a march by the students’ community.

“Police were restrained and used nominal force only to disperse the mob. The protesters did not appear to be students because the student community in Bengal cannot be like that. We are checking the video footage to identify and arrest those who were attacking the cops,” it was stated by police.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Central Division, Indira Mukherjee alleged that in several places in Kolkata, cops were attacked despite them requesting the participants of the rally to follow the law and remain calm.

This Nabanna march which is essentially a students’ protest for justice for RG Kar victim’s family became a political movement of the BJP where goons were hired to create unrest through constant provocations to police, alleged senior Trinamool Congress leader Chandrima Bhattacharya.

“Police personnel were attacked and instigated but they remained calm. They (BJP) wanted people to die in the name of Nabanna march. But it did not happen as police despite being attacked maintained restraints,” Bhattacharya added.

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said that the Nabanna march was a well-scripted plot by the BJP.

Ghosh alleged that a conspiracy has been hatched against Bengal to bring anarchy in the state and attempts are being made to channel people’s emotions in connection with the RG Kar incident by the BJP to create unrest.

“Who were they in the name of Chattra Samaj who broke barricades. Goons backed by the BJP did all this and tried to bring anarchy in Bengal,” Ghosh added.

Ghosh’s statement comes in the backdrop of BJP leader Arjun Singh seen joining the march claiming he participated as a common man, which political experts feel is a “very old trick being used as a veil” by Singh. “We will go as far as possible,” said Singh. Moreover, BJP state chief Sukanta Majumdar and Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari openly backed Tuesday’s march.

Meanwhile, the Bengal government on Tuesday urged the common people to foil the 12-hour general strike called by the BJP on August 28 and assured that the administration would take all possible measures to ensure that normal life is not affected due to the bandh.