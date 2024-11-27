An average of 140 women, girls were killed by partner or relative per day in 2023: UN

United Nations: In 2023, an estimated 51,100 women and girls worldwide were killed by intimate partners or family members, averaging 140 deaths daily, according to a report by UN Women and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC). This marks an increase from 48,800 such victims in 2022, though the rise is attributed to improved data collection rather than an actual surge in killings.

Released on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, the report underscores the persistent danger women face at home. “The home is the most dangerous place for women and girls,” the agencies stressed, highlighting that no region is immune to this extreme form of gender-based violence.

UN Women’s Deputy Executive Director, Nyaradzayi Gumbonzvanda, emphasized that societal norms and gender stereotypes perpetuate these killings. “This violence is rooted in power dynamics and continues due to impunity and family reluctance to hold perpetrators accountable,” she said.

Africa bore the highest burden in 2023, with 21,700 victims and the highest per capita rate of 2.9 victims per 100,000 people. The Americas and Oceania also reported high rates of 1.6 and 1.5 victims per 100,000, respectively. Europe and Asia had significantly lower rates at 0.6 and 0.8 per 100,000.

The report highlighted a stark gender disparity in homicides: while men constitute 80 per cent of all homicide victims globally, women are disproportionately affected by lethal violence in private settings.

Nearly 60 per cent of women killed in 2023 were victims of intimate partner or family violence.

UN Women called on leaders and policymakers to use their influence to combat violence, urging a focus on prevention. “These killings are preventable with timely and effective interventions,” the agencies concluded.