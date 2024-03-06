Amravati MP Navneet Rana receives death threat on WhatsApp; FIR registered

An FIR was registered against unidentified persons for allegedly threatening to kill Amravati MP Navneet Rana by sending an audio message on her WhatsApp number, police said on Wednesday.

The sender of the message also used objectionable words against the Independent MP, as per the FIR.

"Rana received the threat message on her phone number on March 3 following which her personal assistant lodged a complaint with the police. The FIR was registered on Tuesday," police said.

The audio clip also contained objectionable words against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Amit Shah, and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Police have registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the charges of molestation, stalking, and criminal intimidation on the complaint lodged by Rana's PA.

No arrest has been made so far and further investigation is underway, an official said.

An actor-turned-politician, Navneet Rana, wrested the Amravati Lok Sabha seat from Shiv Sena leader Anandrao Adsul in 2019.

Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana were at the centre of a political storm in April 2022 when they gave a call to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside the private residence of the then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai, triggering angry protests by Shiv Sena workers.

The couple was booked on the charge of sedition by Mumbai Police and arrested.

Navneet has reportedly staked a claim to contest from the Amravati (SC) seat again in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, however, Adsul has also expressed his desire to fight in the polls.