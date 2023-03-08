Amitabh Bachchan says he is unable to participate in Holi festivities after on-set injury

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is recovering at home following an on-set injury, on Wednesday said he is unable to take part in Holi festivities due to restricted physical activity.

Earlier this week, the 80-year-old cinema icon said he broke his rib cartilage and sustained a muscle tear in his right ribcage while filming an action sequence on his upcoming film "Project K" in Hyderabad.

On the occasion of Holi on Wednesday, Bachchan took to his personal blog to express his disappointment about not being able to celebrate the festival of colours with gusto.

".. languishing in the environs of the home and the prevention from all kinds of physical activity .. the inability to partake in the festivities of the day .. and the gaiety of Holi that was celebrated with such vigour and in such fine fettle , has gone amiss .. has been so for years now .." he wrote.

The "Uunchai" actor also reminisced memories of past Holi celebrations at home.

"The open house .. the celebratory welcome to all .. the hundreds that drenched themselves with music and dance and camaraderie .. starting early in the day and in a never ending mode till the dawn of the next .. those times may never come again .. I hope they do .. but it looks difficult .. at least for the present .." he added.

On Tuesday, Bachchan shared a tweet thanking fans and followers for their concern and best wishes.

Before flying back home to Mumbai, Bachchan had said the doctor at a Hyderabad-based hospital, where he underwent a CT scan, advised him to rest.