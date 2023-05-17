Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma take lift on motorbikes; Mumbai Police impose fine on riders for helmet rule violation

The Mumbai Police have imposed fine on riders of two motorcycles for not wearing helmet while offering lift to Bollywood actors Amitabha Bachchan and Anushka Sharma on the city roads, an official said on Wednesday.

"Amitabh and Anushka both have been fined through their riders for bike ride without helmets on Mumbai roads," a senior police official said.

The fines were imposed in the two separate incidents after some people pointed out on social media that the riders violated the mandatory helmet rule, he said.

The Mumbai Traffic Police uploaded on their Twitter handle copies of the challans issued on Tuesday against riders of both the vehicles.

Actor Anushka Sharma was recently seen riding pillion on a motorbike, with both the riders without helmet.

Netizens criticised it and some people had brought it to the notice of Mumbai Police by tagging the clips on the police's Twitter handle.

Taking cognisance of it, the police issued a challan against the vehicle rider along with a fine of Rs 10,500, the official said.

"Challan has been issued under Sec 129/194(D), Sec 5/180 & Sec 3(1)181 MV Act to the driver along with a fine of Rs.10500 and been paid by the offender," Mumbai Traffic Police tweeted along with a copy of the challan.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was also a few days back seen taking lift on a motorbike to travel amid the city traffic.

He had shared pictures of the ride on his social media account and the riders were seen without helmet.

Netizens pointed out that the rider and the actor were not wearing helmet, following which the Mumbai Police said they had shared this information with the traffic branch.

The traffic police in a tweet late Tuesday night said, "Challan has been issued under section 129/194(D) of MV ACT along with fine of Rs 1000 and it is been paid by the offender."