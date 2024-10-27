Amit Shah to inaugurate new passenger terminal at Indo-Bangla border crossing

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate a newly constructed passenger terminal and a cargo gate at the India-Bangladesh land border crossing in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Sunday.

The crossing at Petrapole is the largest land port in South Asia and a vital gateway for trade and commerce between the two countries.

Shah arrived here on Saturday and will inaugurate the passenger terminal and the cargo gate at Petrapole during the day, an official said.

Petrapole (India)-Benapole (Bangladesh) is one of the most important land border crossings between the two countries, both in terms of trade and passenger movement, a statement said.

Nearly 70 per cent of land-based trade (by value) between India and Bangladesh occurs through this facility, which is under the administrative control of the Land Ports Authority of India, a wing of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

It is also the eighth largest international immigration port of India and facilitates the movement of over 23.5 lakh passengers annually between India and Bangladesh.

The new passenger terminal at Petrapole is a significant addition to the region's infrastructure and is set to enhance the travel experience between the two countries, the statement said.

With its robust construction and advanced technological systems, the terminal promises safety, efficiency, and comfort for all users.