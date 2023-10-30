Amit Shah speaks to Kerala CM Vijayan; NSG, NIA teams being sent

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday spoke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and took stock of the situation following a blast at a convention centre of a Christian group in Kochi, sources said.

Teams of the anti-terror force National Security Guard (NSG) and anti-terror probe agency National Investigation Agency (NIA) are being sent to Kerala following a directive of the home minister to assist the state government.

“The home minister spoke to the Kerala chief minister to take stock

of the situation after the blast. The chief minister briefed the home minister about the incident,” a source said.