Amit Shah holds huge roadshow in Kerala's Beypore





KL-POLLS-SHAH-ROADSHOW

11:56 AM, 05 Apr 2026 330 Words

Kozhikode (Kerala), Apr 5 (PTI) Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday held a huge roadshow in Beypore assembly constituency where thousands of people turned up to greet the BJP leader on the campaign trail for the NDA ahead of the April 9 elections in the state.

Shah, who arrived at the Calicut airport here on Saturday evening, held the roadshow from Mathottam Bijith Junction to Naduvattom here as hundreds of BJP workers and supporters lined both sides of the route carrying party flags and wearing saffron coloured headgear.

The people, of all ages, were waiting for Shah's roadshow since early morning, according to visuals on TV channels.

Shah, who arrived at Mathottam Bijith Junction around 11.20 am, climbed onto an open-top vehicle decked with flowers and waved to the crowd thronging both sides of the road carrying cutouts of the senior BJP leader.

As the roadshow commenced, to the tune of drum beats, the home minister showered flowers on the people on the roadside as they shouted slogans in favour of BJP, Shah and other party leaders.

The senior BJP leader was accompanied by advocate K P Prakash Babu, the party's candidate from Beypore constituency.

Shah shared visuals of the roadshow on his Facebook page and 'X' handle with the message -- "Keralam stands with NDA for transparent governance".

Babu would be facing off against the LDF's P A Mohamed Riyas, who is also the state PWD Minister, and Trinamool Congress leader P V Anwar, who is contesting as an independent candidate with UDF backing.

During the day, Shah will hold public meetings at Kunnathunad constituency in Ernakulam and Kattakkada in Thiruvananthapuram. He will also hold a meeting with Pravasi workers of the party in the state capital in the evening.

According to the home minister's itinerary, he will hold a roadshow in Haripad on Monday before returning to Delhi.