Amit Shah claims that PM Modi created world-class infrastructure in 9 years

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid the foundation of a developed India by creating world-class infrastructure in nine years of his government.

Amit Shah also said that from completing languishing projects to implementing new ones with unprecedented speed, India emerged as the global supply chain leader in nine years of 'Gati and Pragati'.

"With giant strides in ensuring seamless connectivity PM @narendramodi Ji laid the foundation of a developed India," he tweeted.

In nine years, Prime Minister Modi filled India's sails with the power of an infrastructure boom to pace up growth.

"Whether it is creating I-Ways, highways, airports, or taking railways to remote corners, world-class infrastructure is the core of the Indian story," he said.