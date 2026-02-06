Amit Shah chairs security review meet in Jammu; Army chief, top brass in attendance

Jammu: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday chaired a security review meeting here with Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi and senior officials from the security establishment in attendance, to assess the prevailing security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The meeting assumes significance amid stepped up anti-terror operations that led to neutralisation of four hardened Pakistan-native terrorists linked with Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) following nearly a dozen encounters in Kathua, Udhampur and Kishtwar districts of Jammu region over the past two weeks.

This is the second security review meeting chaired by the Union home minister within a month. On January 8, Shah chaired a high-level review meeting on Jammu and Kashmir security in Delhi, and directed continuation of counter-terror operations targeting terror infrastructure and financing in "mission mode".

He also asserted that all resources will be made available to achieve the goal of "terror-free" Jammu and Kashmir at the earliest.

Besides the Army chief, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, General Officer Commanding Jammu-based White Knight Corps Lt Gen P K Mishra, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka, Border Security Force (BSF) Director General Praveen Kumar, Central Reserve Police Force DG G P Singh, and other senior military, police, civil and intelligence officers attended the meeting at the Lok Bhavan, officials said.

The meeting started shortly after the Shah's return from the Hiranagar sector of Kathua district where he visited border outposts and addressed the BSF troops, officials said.

They said the meeting is expected to review the ongoing anti-terrorist operations and the anti-infiltration grid, besides the measures taken to counter drone activities from across the border, amid intelligence reports suggesting the presence of terrorists waiting for an opportunity to infiltrate into India.

Earlier, the home secretary had also chaired a review meeting here during his two-day visit on January 14 and 15.