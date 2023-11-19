Amit Shah: BJP will abolish religion-based reservation, increase SC, ST and OBC quota

Hyderabad: The BJP on Saturday said the Uniform Civil Code would be implemented in Telangana if the party came to power in the state in the November 30 Assembly elections.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who released BJP’s manifesto for the Legislative Assembly polls, said a committee would be constituted on UCC.

“The BJP government to be formed would constitute a committee to bring UCC in Telangana which will implement Uniform Civil Code within six months,” he told reporters.

The manifesto promised formation of a committee to draft a Uniform Civil Code to consolidate and harmonize various personal laws.

The manifesto said unconstitutional religion-based reservations will be abolished and that the reservations for OBCs, SCs and STs would be increased.

The BJP, on assuming power, would appoint a commission of enquiry headed by a retired Supreme Court judge to probe into all corruption allegations, including Kaleswaram and Dharani scams, and other financial irregularities committed by the incumbent BRS government, the manifesto said.

The manifesto also promised reducing Value Added Tax on petrol and diesel on par with the BJP-ruled states, besides providing four LPG cylinders at free of cost annually to Ujwala beneficiaries.

The manifesto said the existing Dharani, an integrated land administration portal brought in by the BRS government, would be replaced with a foolproof “mee Bhoomi” system.

Besides offering Rs 3,100 on paddy, the manifesto promised to provide Rs 2,500 as input assistance to small and marginal farmers to enable them to procure seeds and fertilizers.

Free laptops will be given to college girl students and a fixed deposit of Rs 2 lakh will be given to girl child at the time of birth which can be redeemed after attaining 21 years of age.

The manifesto promised that BJP will appoint Telangana’s first BC Chief Minister and officially commemorate September 17 as ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’ and build a memorial and museum to ensure that the struggle and sacrifices are given due recognition.

The BJP in Telangana will work with the Union government to fast-track SC sub-categorisation in reservations to ensure that most disadvantaged and underprivileged among the SCs are empowered, it said.

It promised to develop a first-of-its-kind Nizamabad Turmeric City, leveraging on PM Modi’s announcement on the formation of the National Turmeric Board.

The manifesto promised to provide coverage of Rs 10 lakh per eligible family per annum for secondary and tertiary care across public and private hospitals and free annual health checkups for all economically backward residents of the state.

The manifesto promised revival of Nizam Sugar factory, to complete pending projects on river Krishna.

The BJP on assuming office will organise free yatras for Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and Kashi for senior citizens, it said.

It also promised to set up a nodal ministry for implementation and saturation of central government schemes including Central sector and Centrally sponsored schemes.

It promised to create a State Capital Region on the lines of the National Capital Region to ensure planned and coordinated development of the suburban regions of Hyderabad.

The BJP in its manifesto, promised that all Rohingyas and illegal immigrants will be deported in a time-bound manner. It also promised to create an Anti-Radicalisation Cell to identify and eliminate potential threats, and sleeper cells of terrorist organisations and anti-India forces.