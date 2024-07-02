Amid uproar in the Parliament, PM Modi calls Congress as 'parasites'

New Delhi: The Opposition made their presence felt in parliament today, determined to be heard. Their timing coincided with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s response to the Motion of Thanks for the President’s address. Tensions rose when a representative from a violence-hit state was denied the chance to speak by Speaker Om Birla.

Initial protests by a few MPs quickly spread, filling the Lok Sabha chamber with boos and slogans. As the Prime Minister began his speech, the dissent grew louder with chants of "Manipur, Manipur," "Tanashahi nahin chalegi (We won't allow dictatorship)," and "Justice for Manipur," prompting stern warnings from the Speaker to the Leader of the Opposition.

Despite frequent interruptions, PM Modi managed to continue his speech. "I understand the pain some feel. Even after spreading lies, they faced defeat," he remarked. Highlighting the government's achievements, he noted, "The people of India have given us the chance to serve for the third time, recognizing our track record of 10 years. Twenty-five crore people have come out of poverty, which has never happened since Independence."

The Prime Minister's address covered various topics, including minority appeasement, alleged corruption under the UPA government, Jammu and Kashmir, Article 370, and surgical strikes against terrorists, all amidst loud opposition protests.

In contrast to Rahul Gandhi's fiery speech the previous day, PM Modi's remarks were met with continuous interruptions. Speaker Birla reminded the opposition, "Yesterday, I allowed you to speak for 90 minutes without interruption. This behavior is unacceptable," adding, "We cannot have five years of this."

Historical context was also mentioned, recalling how in 2004, then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh faced similar disruptions from the BJP, preventing him from introducing his Council of Ministers. In 2008, during a no-confidence motion debate, he was again barred from replying due to protests.

Amidst the uproar, PM Modi responded with sharp remarks. "Understand the people's mandate. You are in the Opposition and will remain there. From 2024 onwards, Congress will be known as the 'Parasite Congress,' as they rely on alliances and other parties' votes," he said.

He also referenced the Bollywood film Sholay, drawing a parallel to Rahul Gandhi, whom he did not name directly but called "balakbuddhi (the immature one)," critiquing his behavior in parliament, including a moment caught on camera where Gandhi winked, allegedly at then-close aide Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Concluding his address, PM Modi accused the Congress of habitual lying and referenced July 1, which he called 'khatakhat diwas,' a day when people supposedly checked their bank accounts for ₹8500 deposits, highlighting what he described as Congress’s empty promises.