‘Amid tariff row, India nears $1 bn engine deal with GE for Tejas jets’

New Delhi: India is moving closer to finalising a $1 billion agreement with US defence major General Electric (GE) for the supply of 113 additional GE-404 engines for the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, according to sources cited by ANI. “Discussions are progressing smoothly and the deal is likely to be concluded by September,” an official familiar with the talks was quoted as saying.

The American firm is slated to deliver around two engines each month to meet deadlines under the programme. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) had earlier signed a contract with GE for 99 GE-404 engines to power the first batch of 83 LCA Mark 1A fighter jets ordered by the Indian Air Force.

The upcoming deal will take the total procurement to 212 engines, ensuring continuity for HAL’s production line. Meanwhile, negotiations are also underway with GE for GE-414 engines with significant technology transfer for future fighter projects.