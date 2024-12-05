Amid strained ties, Foreign Secretary Misri likely to visit Dhaka on Dec 10

NEW DELHI: Amid rising India-Bangladesh tensions, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is likely to visit Dhaka on December 10, marking the first high-level engagement since an interim government took over in August this year.

The visit of the Foreign Secretary also indicates India’s preparedness to engage with the caretaker government of Bangladesh headed by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus. While New Delhi has yet to officially confirm the visit, sources indicated that preparations are underway for annual foreign office consultations.

Key issues confronting the two close neighbours, who have experienced escalating tensions over the past few months, include the treatment of the Hindu minority in Bangladesh and protests in Indian states bordering the nation. These consultations aim to address pressing bilateral concerns, including trade, visa policies, and ongoing development projects.

The last round of consultations took place in November 2023 in New Delhi, prior to Bangladesh’s political transition. If Misri’s visit proceeds as planned, it could feature a significant meeting with Yunus, underlining efforts to restore strained relations.

The two sides have expressed a willingness to reinforce their partnership and de-escalate tensions. The visit of the Foreign Secretary, if it occurs, could play a crucial role in addressing shared challenges and strengthening regional stability. Media reports from Dhaka suggest that Bangladesh is likely to raise the issue of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s continued shelter in India since August, when she and her sister Rehana flew to New Delhi.