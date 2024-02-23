Amid stir, PM reiterates commitment to improve lives of small farmers

Amid protests by Punjab and Haryana cultivators in support of their demands, including a legal guarantee of MSP for crops and a farm loan waiver, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said his government was focusing on improving the lives of small farmers through various schemes and initiatives.

Packed with events across Ahmedabad, Navsari, Mehsana, and Surat, PM Modi participated in the golden jubilee celebrations of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), and inaugurated and laid foundation stones for numerous projects. He also dedicated two new Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs) at the Kakrapar Atomic Power Station having a cumulative capacity of 1,400 megawatt.

Addressing a gathering of nearly 1 lakh people at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Modi stressed the importance of a strong rural economy for a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (developed India). He highlighted government initiatives like creating 10,000 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) to empower small farmers as “agri entrepreneurs and exporters.”

Listing various schemes like Micro ATMs, GOBARdhan, and Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samridhi Kendras, Modi emphasised improved access to cash, credit, and scientific solutions for farmers. He also mentioned a free foot-and-mouth disease vaccination drive for cattle at a cost of Rs 15,000 crore and nearly 60 crore jabs were already given.

Referring to solar panel installations in fields and setting up of biogas plants which in turn produce bio-fertiliser from cow dung, the PM said his government wants to turn “anna data” into “urja data” and “uvarak data” (food grain growers into producers of energy and fertilisers).

Appealing to stakeholders at the GCMMF event, Modi urged them to elevate the world’s eighth-largest dairy company to the top position. He expressed support for the dairy sector, which is growing at 6 per cent annually, compared to the global average of 2 per cent.

In Mehsana, Modi shifted focus to politics, criticising the Congress for negativity and hatred. He accused the party of opposing development and heritage, highlighting the Ram temple construction in Ayodhya and past controversies surrounding religious sites. He criticised their lack of participation in religious flag hoisting and politicisation of temples.

The PM was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Valinath Mahadev temple in Mehsana district. He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of various projects costing more than Rs 8,350 crore.

Modi continued his attack on the Congress in Navsari. He condemned their comments on his caste, stating that their negativity only strengthens his resolve to win over 400 Lok Sabha seats for the BJP-led NDA in the upcoming elections. He accused them of lacking any agenda except personal attacks.

Earlier in the day, PM underlined his government’s commitment to fulfilling its pledge for the welfare of farmers, asserting that a “historic” hike in sugarcane’s price is part of such efforts.