Amid sloganeering by Oppn, LS & RS adjourned for 4th day in a row

New Delhi: Both Houses of Parliament witnessed disruptions and adjournments this week as Opposition protests over allegations against the Adani Group, communal violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal, and ethnic clashes in Manipur stalled proceedings.

In the Rajya Sabha, proceedings were adjourned for the day on Friday after Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar rejected 17 adjournment notices submitted under Rule 267. Opposition MPs, demanding urgent discussions on the allegations and violence, raised slogans, prompting the Chairman to express disappointment. Dhankhar remarked, “Rule 267 is being weaponized as a mechanism of disruption,” a statement that drew criticism from the Opposition, including Congress MPs.

Before adjourning the session, Dhankhar highlighted that repetitive disruptions had led to the loss of three working days. The ongoing Winter Session marked its fourth consecutive day without significant legislative business.

Similarly, the Lok Sabha was adjourned on Friday amid uproar over the same issues.