Amid ruckus, both Houses of Parliament adjourned

New Delhi: The proceedings of both Houses of Parliament were adjourned for the day on Monday as members of Opposition parties staged a protest over the Adani issue.



However, in Rajya Sabha, the Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was passed without any discussion and the House was adjourned soon after.

In Lok Sabha, the proceedings were adjourned within a few minutes after paying obituary to former MPs Girish Bhalchandra Bapat and Innocent. At first, the House was adjourned till 2 pm and when the Lower House reassembled, it was adjourned for the day to meet again on April 5.

Similarly, in the Rajya Sabha too, the proceedings were adjourned after a few ministers laid the papers of their ministries amid the ruckus over the formation of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Adani issue and the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi.

The Upper House was adjourned till 2 pm and when it reassembled, the Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2023, to amend the Competition Act, 2002 was taken up for consideration.

Amid the uproar in the Upper House, the Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was passed without any discussion and the House was adjourned soon after the Bill was passed.

Notably, Bapat, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Pune, died on March 29 while Innocent, a former independent MP from the Chalakudy constituency in Kerala’s Thrissur, passed away on March 26.

The Lok Sabha now adjourns for a few hours as a mark of respect for a sitting member who has passed away. Earlier, the House used to adjourn for the day after paying an obituary to the member.

Since the second part of the Parliament’s Budget Session began on March 13, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have witnessed daily disruptions, with the Opposition demanding a JPC probe into the Adani issue.

The ruling BJP members too had been demanding an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on Indian democracy made in the United Kingdom recently. Gandhi has since been disqualified as a Lok Sabha member following his conviction by a court in a 2019 criminal defamation case.