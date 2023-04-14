Amid row, LG Saxena approves extension of power subsidy in Delhi

New Delhi: Lt Governor V K Saxena has approved the extension of power subsidy in Delhi, a move that came amid a row between the LG office and the AAP government after Power Minister Atishi said the scheme would end from Friday as the file to extend the subsidy was held back by Saxena.



In the ensuing blame game, the Lt Governor office said the file of power subsidy was received from the government as late as April 11 and it was dispatched back on Friday morning.

"The file was signed yesterday and sent to CM today, before a press conference by Atishi. They are trying to save face, having obviously been caught on a very very embarrassing and wrong foot," said an officer at the LG office.

A Delhi government functionary admitted the file to extend the power subsidy in the city was signed by the LG.

"The file of subsidy was held back by the LG and a press conference was held by the Power minister in this issue," he said.

Atishi in a media briefing earlier in the day said power subsidy of 46 lakh consumers will stop from Friday due to lack of approval by the LG.

However, the Lt Governor's office said the power subsidy extension for the year 2023-24 has been approved by Saxena and accused Atishi of levelling false allegations.

In what could emerge as the latest flashpoint between the city government and the Lt Governor office, the minister said she has sought a meeting with Saxena over the issue but there has been no response.

"The subsidy we give to 46 lakh people will stop from today. From Monday onwards, people will get inflated bills without subsidy," she said in a press conference here.

The minister said the Delhi Cabinet has approved the extension of power subsidy for the year 2023-24 but the file is still pending in the LG office.

"Till the file is approved we can't give subsidy. I even sought time from the LG office to discuss the matter but it's been more than 24 hours and I have not been given time. The file has also not come back yet," she alleged.

Atishi said the file was sent a few days back and a response is still awaited.

"The budget for this subsidy has been passed by the Vidhan Sabha. The government has money for subsidy but we cannot spend it," she said.

Reacting to her allegations, an LG House official said, "The power minister is advised to refrain from unnecessary politicking and baseless false allegations against the LG. She should stop misleading people with false statements. If at all she and the CM should answer the people of Delhi as to why was a decision in this regard kept pending till April 4 when the deadline was April 15? Why was the file sent to LG on April 11? And what was the need for a drama on April 13 by writing a letter and then a press conference today?"

The AAP government in Delhi provides free electricity to consumers with 200 units of monthly consumption. Those having 201 to 400 units of consumption per month get a 50 per cent subsidy capped at Rs 850.

Last year, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that a power subsidy would be provided to only those consumers who apply for it. According to official figures, over 48 lakh among more than 58 lakh domestic consumers have applied for power subsidy.

The AAP government has allocated Rs 3,250 crore for power subsidy in its budget for 2023-24.