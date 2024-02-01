Amid political crisis in Jharkhand, JMM leader Champai Soren reaches Raj Bhavan to meet guv

Ranchi: Amid a political crisis in Jharkhand, JMM legislative party leader Champai Soren on Wednesday reached Raj Bhavan to meet Governor CP Radhakrishnan.



Soren was accompanied by Congress legislative party leader Alamgir Alam, RJD MLA Satyanand Bhokta, CPI (ML) L legislator Vinod Singh and lawmaker Pradeep Yadav.

"Will request the Governor to accept our claim to form the government at the earliest," Singh said before entering the Raj Bhavan.

The Governor allotted time to the JMM-led alliance in the state to meet him at 5.30 pm.

Champai Soren became the new leader of the JMM legislative party after Hemant Soren resigned on Wednesday night as the chief minister by the ED in a money laundering case and his subsequent arrest.