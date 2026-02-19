Amid Epstein files controversy, Bill Gates to skip keynote address at India AI Impact Summit

New Delhi: Bill Gates will not deliver keynote address at the India AI Impact Summit, Gates Foundation said on Thursday. In a post on X, Gates Foundation said, "The Gates Foundation will be represented by Ankur Vora, President of Africa and India Offices, who will speak later today at the Summit". The post said: "After careful consideration, and to ensure the focus remains on the AI Summit's key priorities, Mr. Gates will not be delivering his keynote address." The Gates Foundation further said it remains fully committed to its work in India to advance shared health and development goals.