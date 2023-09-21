Amid diplomatic row India suspends visa services for Canadians
India on Thursday "suspended till further notice" its visa services in Canada. The move comes amid the escalating diplomatic row that erupted following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of a Khalistani separatist in June.
Sources said India has suspended visa services for Canadians in the wake of the ongoing row.
A private agency hired for initial scrutiny of visa applications of Canadians put out a note on its website that Indian visa services have been "suspended till further notice".
