Amid Aravalli protests, Centre bans new mining leases across the range

New Delhi: Amid a controversy over the interpretation and protection of the Aravalli mountain system, the Centre on Wednesday issued directions to states mandating a complete ban on granting new mining leases across the range.

The directions were issued by the Ministry of Environment and Forests as debates continue over recent legal and administrative steps related to the ancient hill range. As part of the decision, the ministry has also instructed the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education to identify additional areas and zones across the entire Aravalli region where mining should be prohibited, beyond the areas already under restriction by the Centre.

A senior official said the prohibition would be uniformly applicable throughout the Aravalli landscape. “This prohibition applies uniformly across the entire Aravalli

landscape and is intended to preserve the integrity of the range. The directions are aimed at safeguarding the Aravallis as a continuous geological ridge extending from Gujarat to NCR and at stopping all unregulated mining activities,” the official said. According to the official, the ICFRE has been asked to carry out the identification of further no-mining zones based on ecological, geological and landscape-level considerations. This task will form part of a broader exercise to prepare a comprehensive and science-based Management Plan for Sustainable Mining for the entire Aravalli region.

The proposed management plan will assess the cumulative environmental impact of mining and related activities and evaluate the ecological carrying capacity of the region. It will also identify ecologically sensitive and conservation-critical areas and outline measures for restoration and rehabilitation. Officials said the plan will be placed in the public domain to allow for wide stakeholder consultation before finalisation. While the Centre has barred the issuance of new mining leases, ongoing mining operations will continue under stricter oversight. Officials said existing activities are to be regulated stringently with additional restrictions to ensure environmental protection and compliance with sustainable mining practices.

Reiterating the government’s position, the official said, “The government stands fully committed towards long-term protection of the Aravalli ecosystem, recognising its critical role in preventing desertification, conserving biodiversity, recharging aquifers and providing environmental services for the region.” The latest directions follow a key judicial development last year. In November 2025, the Supreme Court of India accepted a uniform legal definition of what constitutes the Aravalli Hills and the Aravalli Range. The definition was adopted on the recommendation of a committee led by the Environment Ministry. Under the approved definition, an “Aravalli Hill” is described as a landform with an elevation of at least 100 metres above its local surrounding terrain. An “Aravalli Range” is defined as a cluster of two or more such hills located within 500 metres of each other.

The Congress has criticised the Centre’s approach, alleging that the move could effectively lead to the opening of tens of thousands of mines and result in irreversible environmental damage. In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that the recent “clarifications” issued by the Environment and Forest Minister on the Aravallis raise several questions. “Aravallis are part of our natural heritage and have great ecological value. They need substantial restoration and meaningful protection. Why is the Modi government hellbent on redefining them? To what end? For whose benefit? “And why are the recommendations of a professional organisation like the Forest Survey of India being deliberately ignored and set aside?” he asked. Ramesh also said, “The very recent ‘clarifications’ given by the Union Minister of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change on the Aravallis issue raise even more questions and doubts.”